Cavusoglu meets UN envoy

UN envoy for the Cyprus problem Jane Holl Lute met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday in Ankara.



Lute's shuttle diplomacy aims to ascertain whether the parties involved truly have the political will to restart peace talks.



Lute will arrive on the island this weekend for talks with President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.



According to sources, a joint meeting between the two leaders has not been ruled out. [Kathimerini Cyprus]