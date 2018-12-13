MRB poll puts ND 8 points ahead of SYRIZA

A new opinion poll conducted by MRB puts conservative New Democracy 8 percentage points ahead of leftist SYRIZA.



According to the nationwide survey, which was commissioned by Real.gr news website, if elections were held now New Democracy would garner 31.3 percent of the vote and SYRIZA 23.3 percent.



Next would be centrist Movement for Change and neo-fascist Golden Dawn each with 6.8 percent, the Communist Party (KKE) with 6 percent, the Union of Centrists with 2.3 percent, and To Potami centrists with 1.4 percent.



Independent Greeks (ANEL), which shares power with SYRIZA, would get 1.4 percent, way below the 3 percent threshold for entering Parliament, the poll found.