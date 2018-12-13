Healing the Body | Athens | December 14 - January 27

“Healing the Body,” at the Benaki Museum of Greek Culture, presents medical instruments and healing practices dating from late antiquity to the Middle Ages. The show stems partly from an interdisciplinary research project on the science of medicine in the Byzantine years by Athens University's Historical Archive in cooperation with the Network for the History of Health. Opening hours are Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Museum of Greek Culture, 1 Koumbari &

Vassilissis Sofias, Kolonaki,

tel 210.367.1000, www.benaki.gr