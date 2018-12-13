Film Factory | Athens | December 14-17

Athens Film Factory is a four-day event dedicated to Greek cinema, along with all the artists and technicians who make magic both in front of and behind the cameras. Hosted by the Athens Conservatory, it will feature the 2018 Hellenic Film Academy award winners and the films on which they worked, as well as an exhibition of photographs by Sakis Lalas of Greeks or people of Greek descent who have worked in Hollywood. Admission is free of charge and doors open at noon. For program details, visit www.hellenicfilmacademy.gr.

Athens Conservatory, 17-19 Vassileos

Constantinou & Rigilis