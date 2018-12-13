WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Chryssa Nikoleri | Thessaloniki | To January 9

TAGS: Photography, Exhibition

“Through Chryssa's Eyes,” an exhibition at the American College of Thessaloniki, pays tribute to the award-winning Greek photographer and alumni Chryssa Nikoleri, who died last year at the age of 53. The show comprises selections from three of the artist's landmark collections – Urban Landscapes, Diaries I & II and The Last Safe Place – capturing the spirit of her oeuvre. Opening hours at the Bissell Library, where the exhibition is on display, are Mondays to Thursdays from 9.30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

American College of Thessaloniki,
17 Sevenidi, tel 2310.398.390

