Figurines | Thessaloniki | To December 31

Due to popular demand, “Figurines: A Microcosmos of Clay,” at the Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki, has been extended until the end of the year, closing on December 31. The exhibition brings together 672 idols from the collections of the museum and all of northern Greece’s antiquity ephorates to showcase the evolution of the craft from prehistoric to late Roman times. It also highlights the valuable information these figurines provide on ancient people’s public and private lives, worshipping rituals and funerary customs. The museum is open daily 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., except on public holidays.

Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki, 6 Manoli Andronikou,

tel 2313.310.201, www.amth.gr