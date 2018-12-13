ND slams Thanou nomination as Competition Commission chief

The government on Thursday nominated former Supreme Court president Vassiliki Thanou, who is now in charge of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s legal office, to head the country’s Competition Commission, an independent authority.

However, her nomination came under fire from opposition New Democracy, which issued a statement lambasting the government’s decision as being “in absolute violation of the [authority’s] independence.”

The conservative party said the government’s decision “is a blatant political favor... that undermines yet another very important institution for the country’s economic development and consumer protection.”