The name deal between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia that was signed in the Prespes lake district last June has clearly made the continued partnership between leftist SYRIZA and nationalist Independent Greeks in Greece’s coalition government untenable.

The political calculations of the two parties serve different ends because they have divergent ambitions, as their positions on the name deal have illustrated. This has become more than apparent to everyone and their continued theater of the absurd – especially over such an important issue – is harming them both.

Sure, there has always been an element of surprise and a good dose of contradiction in Greek politics, but there used to be a limit as to how far politicians would allow situations to get out of hand.

That limit appears to have been pushed so far it has all but disappeared.