Gold smuggling suspects freed amid probe

Two suspected members of a gold trading ring who had been remanded in custody earlier this month were released Thursday on bail of 200,000 euros each.

Another six suspects in the case were also released conditionally without bail.

The suspects had been arrested on charges of illegally exporting gold to Turkey.

The case against the ring collapsed after defense lawyers pointed out that the export of gold to Turkey does not carry duties or tariffs.

A key suspect in the case is pawnbroker Richardos Mylonas, a minor celebrity due to his TV appearances advertising his pawnshops.

Reports said Thursday that their release was conditional because investigating magistrates still believe there are indications of foul play.

