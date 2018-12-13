LAOS chief gets two-year suspended sentence for slander

An Athens misdemeanors court Thursday handed a two-year suspended prison sentence to Giorgos Karatzaferis, the former leader of the nationalist LAOS party, after finding him guilty of slandering Deputy Interior Minister Marina Chrysoveloni.

The offense occurred in 2013 when Karatzaferis verbally attacked the then MP of the right-wing Independent Greeks (ANEL) for criticizing a decision by the then conservative-led government to renew a license for Karatzaferis’s television channel, ART TV.

