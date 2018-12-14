Samos mayor reiterates call for migrant transfers

The mayor of Samos has appealed to Migration Policy Minister Dimitris Vitsas to honor the pledge he made last week to reduce crowding at the migrant reception center in the eastern Aegean island’s capital by December 16.

In a letter, Mayor Michalis Angelopoulos urged Vitsas to get personally involved so that some 2,000 migrants are transferred to the mainland on the date he had promised on December 4 during a meeting with representatives of the island’s local authorities.

A total of 4,028 people are currently staying at the reception center, although it was built to host only 648.