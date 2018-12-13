Thessaloniki pupil, 16, injured in brawl

A 16-year-old high school pupil was injured Thursday during a brawl outside his school in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki involving a gang of 20-30 hooded teenagers.

According to reports, the gang launched an attack against youngsters on streets adjacent to their school in the area of Kalamaria.

The 16-year-old received treatment at the Ippokrateio Hospital.

A similar incident occurred outside the same school on the previous day, but no injuries were reported. It was not clear what led to the brawls.

