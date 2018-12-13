ATHEX: Revelation day for local stock market

Friday’s trading session at Athinon Avenue is seen as technically significant for the future of the local stock market, not only up until the end of the year but also the first few days of January, as it is expected to illustrate whether it has a real chance of recovery – following Thursday’s meager gains – or if it will continue to be characterized by shallow trade with negative features owing to an absence of buyers.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 648.49 points, adding 0.36 percent to Wednesday’s 646.16 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.61 percent to 1,705.64 points.

The banks index grew 0.71 percent, as Alpha improved 1.30 percent, National climbed 1.21 percent and Eurobank edged up 0.10 percent, while Piraeus dropped 2.13 percent. PPC earned 2.78 percent and Aegean Air rose 1.83 percent, as Lamda Development slumped 2.48 percent.

In total 48 stocks posted gains, 36 sustained losses and 40 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 52.9 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 35.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 1.59 percent to close at 64.48 points.