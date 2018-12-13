Two pistols have been stolen from a locker in the Exarchia police precinct, it emerged on Thursday as police sources suggested the guns were taken over the past few days.

According to the sources, only precinct staff have access to the locker in the question.

The Greek Police's internal affairs department is investigating the disappearance of the weapons, two USP semi-automatic pistols.

There are indications that the guns might have been stolen by an officer at the precinct, sources suggested.