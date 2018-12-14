Pompeo: Greece a leader of stability in East Med

Greece is a pillar of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said after the two NATO allies launched their Strategic Dialogue in Washington, while expressing his belief that the fresh diplomatic initiative will “lead to a stronger future.”

“We had a wonderful strategic dialogue,” Pompeo was quoted as saying after the talks. “We recognize Greece as a key player in the East Med. Greece emerges as a leader of regional stability. Our strategic dialogue will lead to a stronger future,” he added.

Pompeo and Greece’s Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos launched the talks at the State Department Thursday, reaffirming their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation in key areas “for the mutual benefit of both countries,” according to a statement issued by the State Department's deputy spokesperson Robert Palladino.