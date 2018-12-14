US-Greece ties at their ‘best point ever,’ Katrougalos says

Greece’s Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos has hailed the outcome of the inaugural US-Greece Strategic Dialogue held in Washington Thursday, while pointing out that relations between the two NATO allies are at their “best point ever.”



Speaking at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after the talks, Katrougalos said the initiative, which he described as a “real milestone in our longstanding relationship,” was aimed at promoting the strategic interests of the two NATO allies.



“Our relations are maybe at their apex, the best point ever,” said Katrougalos attributing progress to the alignment of interests in the area, the commonality of values, and US recognition of Greece’s stabilization efforts in the the Balkans, the Mediterranean and the Middle East.



“We are not just trying to protect our national interest... but to be a factor of stability and peace in the Balkans and in the Middle East,” Katrougalos said pointing out the name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) as well as Athens’s trilateral initiatives in the Mediterranean.



“We very much welcome the future presence of the United States in these trilateral schemes, especially with regard to Israel and Cyprus,” Katrougalos said.



The Greek minister said the two sides discussed Greece’s aspiration to become a hub for energy and transport.