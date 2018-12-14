Anastasiades discusses issue of British bases with May

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades held a brief discussion with British Prime Minister Theresa May on the protocol concerning the sovereign British Bases in the island.

Their discussion took place on the sidelines of the European Council meeting in Brussels, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said.



“It will be a new environment, after the departure of the United Kingdom, the important policies of the Union should be maintained, but also a fair distribution of burdens and responsibilities should be safeguarded,” Prodromou said.

Under the Brexit deal, Cypriots who live in the British Bases area continue to maintain their EU rights as citizens. [Kathimerini Cyprus]