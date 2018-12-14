Potami MP says will vote against Prespes accord

To Potami MP Giorgos Amyras has said he will vote against Greece’s name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) in Parliament claiming that the agreement goes against the interests of the country.

In comments made to Antenna TV Friday, Amyras said that the centrist, pro-market party is divided on the agreement, also known as the Prespes accord.

Amyras's comments came amid speculation he might run with conservative New Democracy in the next election.