‘We will show that miracles are possible in the Balkans,’ Dimitrov tells Le Monde

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) has expressed his confidence that the government will secure the two-thirds majority needed to ratify the name deal reached with Greece in the summer.

In an interview with French newspaper Le Monde, Dimitrov said that achieving a two-thirds majority is always a difficult task in politics.

“However, this time the challenge is so big that we will show that miracles are possible in the Balkans,” he was quoted as saying.

The parliament of the Balkan country is set to hold a vote on the deal next month.

In the same interview, Dimitrov said that the name agreement faces an equal amount of opposition from right-wing nationalists in FYROM as well as Greece.