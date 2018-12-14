Greek Jan-November government primary budget surplus beats target
Online
Greece’s central government achieved a primary budget surplus of 7.61 billion euros in the eleven months to November, well above target, thanks to higher revenues and lower spending, finance ministry data showed on Friday.
Greece’s central government achieved a primary budget surplus of 7.61 billion euros in the eleven months to November, well above target, thanks to higher revenues and lower spending, finance ministry data showed on Friday.
The government was targeting a primary budget surplus — which excludes debt-servicing costs — of 4.07 billion euros for the January-to-November period. The surplus outperformed the target by 3.54 billion euros. [Reuters]