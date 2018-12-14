BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Greek Jan-November government primary budget surplus beats target

TAGS: Statistics, Economy

Greece’s central government achieved a primary budget surplus of 7.61 billion euros in the eleven months to November, well above target, thanks to higher revenues and lower spending, finance ministry data showed on Friday.

The government was targeting a primary budget surplus — which excludes debt-servicing costs — of 4.07 billion euros for the January-to-November period. The surplus outperformed the target by 3.54 billion euros. [Reuters]

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 