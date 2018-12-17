Fun Run | Athens | January 1

If the customary holiday meal and TV countdown is not your cup of tea, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) will be ringing in the New Year with its annual Fun Run, starting at 4 minutes past midnight on the morning of Tuesday, January 1. The 4K run takes place on the grounds of the SNFCC, which have been dolled up for the holidays with fairy lights and other decorations. The event is free of charge, though a 5-euro donation to a charity of your choice is encouraged, with the Stavros Niarchos Foundation promising to triple the amount donated to each charity. With a cap on participants on 2,019, registration is required at www.snf.org.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000