Met's ‘La Traviata’ | Athens & Thessaloniki | December 15 & 16

The Athens and Thessaloniki concert halls will be screening the Metropolitan Opera's production of Giuseppe Verdi's “La Traviata” this weekend, conducted by Yannick Nezet-Seguin and directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer. Soprano Diana Damrau plays the tragic heroine, Violetta, and tenor Juan Diego Florez is Alfredo, her hapless lover. The Athens screening on December 15 starts at 7.55 p.m. sharp and comes live from New York, while that in Thessaloniki on December 16 will be a recording, but also starts at 7.55 p.m. There will be Greek subtitles. Tickets for the Athens screening cost 20 and 25 euros and those for the Thessaloniki screening cost 15 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333; www.megaron.gr;

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou &

Paralia, tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr