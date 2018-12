St Paul’s Anglican Church is holding its popular annual sing-along Christmas service from 8 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, December 16. There will be carols and songs for all the family, as well as mulled wine and stollen (there is a small charge for this).

St Paul’s, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma,

tel 210.721.4906, www.anglicanchurchathens.gr