Nightmare Before Christmas | Athens | December 15 & 16

The Athens State Orchestra performs the score penned by Danny Elfman for Tim Burton's iconic 1993 stop-motion animated musical dark fantasy film “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” which will be screened simultaneously with Greek supertitles, at the Athens Concert Hall on December 15 and 16. The show starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday, and tickets cost 17, 22 and 27 euros. The show is licensed by Disney Concerts.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr