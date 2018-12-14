Zaev says he has confidence in Greek coalition to approve name deal

The Prime Minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) expressed confidence on Friday that the Greek government coalition will ratify the Prespes accord once it reaches Parliament.



Asked by journalists about recent statements by Greece's junior coalition partner Panos Kammenos who has threatened to leave the government if the deal is brought before Greek lawmakers, Zaev said he has “confidence in the Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, the Greek government and the Greek people, including the opposition and Mr. Kammenos, who is a member of the government.”



He said Greece should “give a chance to the historic deal” because it is good for both countries and peoples.

Zaev said he believes the trust he has in Tsipras will be reflected in the Greek Parliament and that he will work to ensure the deal is approved by lawmakers in Skopje.