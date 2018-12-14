Police dismantle major car theft ring

Police handout photo.

The Greek Police (ELAS) said on Friday it had unraveled a criminal gang that stole cars before dismantling them and selling their parts.

Five of the six gang members were arrested on Tuesday during a wide-reaching operation across Attica, while police are still looking for another suspect.

The 63-year-old ringleader is currently serving a prison sentence following his conviction for cocaine trafficking.

The investigation has so far linked the gang to 16 car thefts, with authorities speculating it was involved in dozens more.