Police dismantle major car theft ring

The Greek Police (ELAS) said on Friday it had unraveled a criminal gang that stole cars before dismantling them and selling their parts.

Five of the six gang members were arrested on Tuesday during a wide-reaching operation across Attica, while police are still looking for another suspect.

The 63-year-old ringleader is currently serving a prison sentence following his conviction for cocaine trafficking.

The investigation has so far linked the gang to 16 car thefts, with authorities speculating it was involved in dozens more. 

