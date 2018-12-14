NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Man released after mistaken arrest at Parliament

A man was mistakenly arrested on Friday as he attempted to visit the Greek Parliament building because his name appeared on the state’s electronic register of tax offenders – linked to Parliament’s visitor screening system.

It emerged that the man had already bought off his prison sentence back in June and that the state’s register was never updated.

The man was taken to a police station but was released shortly after when the error became apparent.

