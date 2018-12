Nine in 10 Greek citizens are concerned about environmental degradation and state that they are trying to do their part to protect nature, according to the findings of a survey released on Thursday.



Of the poll respondents, 91.1 percent said that they consider environmental degradation a real threat.



Nine in 10 of the 1,204 participants in the nationwide survey said that they were taking action to help protect the environment.



Seventy percent said they were recycling waste, while 20 percent said they did not litter.



Poor garbage management was the top environmental issue respondents faced in their neighborhoods (30.6 percent). Air pollution followed, with 19.4 percent, and water pollution, with 8.9 percent.



Eight in 10 respondents suggested stricter laws to protect the environment.



The poll was conducted by Marc polling firm for WWF Hellas, the Greek branch of the international nature conservation group WWF.



[Xinhua]