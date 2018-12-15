Death toll from Attica fires rises to 100 after burns victim, 73, passes away

The death toll from the disastrous July 23 fires in eastern Attica rose to 100 on Saturday after a 73-year-old burns victim passed away on Saturday.

The man had been in the intensive care unit of the capital's Evangelismos Hospital being treated for burns sustained in the blaze at Mati, the coastal settlement that was the worst hit by the blazes.

Dozens more victims are undergoing therapy for burns sustained in the July fires.