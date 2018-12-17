Public sector union staging rally on Tuesday during budget debate

Public sector union ADEDY has organized a demonstration in downtown Athens on Tuesday to coincide with a vote in Parliament on the 2019 budget.

Protesters will gather at 6.30 p.m. at Korai Square and then march to Syntagma.



ADEDY accuses the government of using the budget to “whitewash its policies and create expectations that we are on the road to a final exit from the memorandums and austerity.”