Former PM slams Tsipras over Prespes accord

Former conservative prime minister Antonis Samaras lambasted Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Saturday over the agreement signed between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) last June to resolve a long-standing dispute on the latter's name, saying it opens the door for more claims by the neighboring country.



“I was opposed to giving the name Macedonia, because the name will ethnicity and language and demands for recognition of minority rights in Greece. All the previous prime ministers had refused it, Mr. Tsipras accepted it,” he told delegates at the party's 12th conference, held at the Metropolitan Expo venue near Athens International Airport in eastern Attica.



“He is dangerous for many reasons but mainly because he has no red lines; everything they ask him to do, he does it. His compliance towards powerful and powerless neighbors is unprecedented, and he does not do it out of necessity - he does it by choice,” he continued.



Samaras also accused Tsipras of not doing the one thing that he said would strenghten the country, namely reforms.