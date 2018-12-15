Death toll from Attica fires reaches 100

The death toll from the disastrous July 23 fires in eastern Attica rose to 100 on Saturday after a 73-year-old burn victim passed away.

The man had been in intensive care at the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital for burns sustained in the blaze at Mati, the coastal settlement that was the worst hit by the summer fires.

Experts have attributed the extent of the blazes partly to bad coordination by authorities and partly to the illegal construction that was rife in the area.

Nevertheless, the Greek state is expected to issue hundreds of licenses for the construction of homes to replace those that burned down in the blazes.