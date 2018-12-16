MONDAY

Environment and Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis will address an informative event by his ministry and the Technical Chamber of Greece on “The Built Environment and Electronic Systems: The Online Issue of Construction Licenses.” Starts at 4 p.m. at the chamber’s headquarters, 4 Nikis, Syntagma, Athens.

The Hellenic Confederation of Professionals, Craftsmen & Merchants (GSEVEE) holds an event titled: “Debt Settlement for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: What they are and to what extent they function.” Special Secretary for Private Debt Management Fotis Kourmousis is the keynote speaker. At 6 p.m. at the GSEVEE amphitheater, 46 Aristotelous, Athens. (Info: www.gsevee.gr)

Listed companies Public Power Corporation, Epilektos, Trastor, Grivalia Properties and Intertech hold extraordinary general meetings of their shareholders.

TUESDAY

The 2019 draft budget will be put to a vote in Parliament late at night. Civil Servants’ Union ADEDY will hold a rally outside Parliament at 6.30 p.m.

The Infrastructure Ministry hosts a two-day event on “Smart Transport Systems and Developments in Greece,” at 2 Anastaseos, Papagou, Athens. (Info: nikoletta.karitsioti@iccs.gr)

“Renpower Greece” – the Renewable Energy, Power Infrastructure & Energy Efficiency Investors Conference – takes place at the Wyndham Grand Athens Hotel, 2 Megalou Alexandrou in central Athens. (Info: www.conventionventures.com)

WEDNESDAY

President Prokopis Pavlopoulos visits Brussels, where he will meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. He will then have a working lunch with the College of Commissioners.

The International Relations Institute of Panteion University organizes a conference on “Greek-US Relations: A strategic cooperation for the 21st century.” Runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the institute’s functions hall, 3-5 Hill, Plaka, Athens. Admission is free, but registration is required by Tuesday, 11 a.m., on deca@idis.gr.

Athens-listed enterprises OTE, Motodynamics and Epsilon Net hold extraordinary general meetings.

THURSDAY

Public Power Corporation will publish its third-quarter financial results.

Alternate Environment and Energy Minister Sokratis Famellos will travel to Brussels and meet with European Commissioner for the Environment Karmenu Vella.

The E-Kyklos think-tank and Patakis publications hold an event to present the new book by former deputy prime minister Evangelos Venizelos on constitutional reform at 6 p.m. at the auditorium of the French Institute of Athens, 31 Sina. Speakers include Council of State President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. (Info: ekyklos.gr)

The National Library of Greece at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center holds an event titled: “The Future of the Past of Greek Migration and Diaspora,” 7.30-9.30 p.m. (Info: 213.099.9968)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its January-September provisional statistics on arrivals and overnight stays at hotels and camping sites in Greece, its second-quarter figures on road cargo transport and its October data on industrial turnover and the capacity of the Greek merchant fleet.

FRIDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release the November readings of its new house construction material price index.

Folli Follie will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

SUNDAY

Retail stores will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., as on the next two Sundays up to the end of the year.