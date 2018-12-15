MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Pensioners protest austerity in Athens

  • pensioner-protest-web

Greek pensioners hold a banner that reads ‘We’re reclaiming what we lost’ at an anti-austerity protest in central Athens on Saturday. Two more demonstrations, one by anti-fascist groups and the third by locals inspired by France’s yellow vest movement, converged around Parliament on Syntagma Square in the Greek capital on Saturday, bringing traffic to a halt and throwing public transportation schedules into chaos. The Syntagma metro station was closed as part of security measures imposed by police. [Symela Pantzartzi/ANA-MPA] 

Online

ARCHIVE




 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 