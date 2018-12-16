Olympiakos built on the self-confidence its triumph over AC Milan on Thursday has given it, and thrashed Lamia at home on Sunday to rise to second in the Super League, leapfrogging Atromitos who succumbed to host Panathinaikos.



With PAOK not in action until Monday, Olympiakos has cut its distance from the leader to five points through its 3-0 win over Lamia. Miguel Angel Guerrero, Yiannis Fetfatzidis and Omar Elabdellaoui scored to take the Reds to 30 points.



That is two more than third-placed Atromitos, that lost 1-0 at the Olympic Stadium to a spirited as well as lucky Panathinaikos. The Greens are now alone in fifth with 22 points thanks to the fifth Super League goal by Federico Macheda, a penalty save by keeper Sokratis Dioudis and the goal frame that denied Atromitos twice, including at the last kick of the game after the hosts had been left with 10 men.



AEK nicked a point at Larissa, as that goalless draw on Sunday was more like one point earned than two points dropped for the champion against a superior AEL, that was also denied by the woodwork. AEK is on 24 points, i.e. 11 off the pace.



Apollon Smyrnis scored its first win of the season in its 14th game, downing Xanthi 1-0 at home, but safety remains distant for the Athens team.



In Saturday’s games Panetolikos scored its first ever victory at the Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium, beating Aris 2-1 to rise to sixth, PAS Giannina saw off visiting Panionios 3-1 and Asteras came from behind to down OFI Crete 2-1 in Tripoli.



On Monday PAOK visits Levadiakos.