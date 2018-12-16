Panionios pushed host Peristeri all the way on Saturday, but the Basket League’s surprise package managed to preserve its perfect record at home and stay joint second at the table, along with Olympiakos. The Reds and the Greens had no problems, ahead of a tough week in the Euroleague with two games for each.



Peristeri edged out Panionios 74-71 for its eighth win in nine matches, shaking off the absence of injured Ryan Harrow, its best player so far in the league.



Panathinaikos faced a tricky trip to PAOK, but the champion had a relatively easy win with a 93-83 score at Thessaloniki on Sunday. It was the Greens’ eighth win in as many games.



Olympiakos dismissed the challenge of host Kolossos on Rhodes winning 86-67 on Saturday to get to a 7-1 record.



AEK remained alone in fourth seeing off Lavrio 83-64 at home. The Champions League holder is one point ahead of Promitheas that eclipsed Aris 71-61 in Patra.



Holargos and Rethymno recorded important home wins for the relegation battle: Holargos defeated Ifaistos Limnou 65-62 and Rethymno downed Kymi 78-64.