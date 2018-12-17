Politicians condemn blast at Skai TV as 'attack on democracy'

Politicians condemned a bomb attack on the premises of Skai television on Monday morning, declaring that democracy will not be terrorized.

In a statement, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras referred to "an attack by cowardly and dark forces against democracy itself." "They will not achieve their goal though, neither to terrorize nor to disorientate," he added, expressing his "genuine solidarity" with journalists and television station employees.

In comments from the scene of the blast earlier in the day, Citizens' Protection Minister Olga Gerovasili said the explosion was an "attack on democracy."

"However it serves to bolster democracy even more, not to threaten it," said Gerovasili who visited the site with Greek Police chief Aristeidis Andrikopoulos.

Her words were echoed by several other politicians from across the spectrum.

Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis expressed his "unequivocal" condemnation of the attack.

Leftist SYRIZA meanwhile described it as a "deeply undemocratic act."

Conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who also visited Skai, blamed the attack on the "toxic climate" being created by the government and called for authorities to put an end to such attacks.

