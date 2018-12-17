NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
'Democracy will not be terrorized,' says Athens mayor in wake of Skai TV bomb attack

TAGS: Terrorism, Media

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis on Monday condemned a bomb attack on the headquarters of Skai TV and radio, Kathimerini daily and Kathimerini English Edition, among other businesses, on the Greek capital's southern coast.

Kaminis described the early-morning attack, which caused extensive structural damage to the building but no casualties, as “despicable.”

“The freedom of the press is non-negotiable. Democracy will not be terrorized,” the mayor said. 

