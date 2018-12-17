ANEL condemns Skai TV bomb attack

The junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL) condemned a bomb attack outside private television station Skai early Monday that caused extensive damage but no injuries.

“Independent Greeks condemn in the most categorical fashion the bomb against Skai. This is a terrorist act targeted against freedom of the press and against democracy,” the populist right-wing party said in a statement.

“We express our wholehearted solidarity with the journalists and all the employees of the TV and radio station,” it said.

Similar statements were issued by all mainstream political parties.

Police said the blast occurred at 2.35 a.m. outside the broadcaster's headquarters in Neo Faliro, south of Athens, after telephoned warnings to a news website and another TV station prompted authorities to evacuate the building. Apart from Skai TV and radio, the building is also home to Kathimerini daily and Kathimerini English Edition, among other businesses.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility.