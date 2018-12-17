Police probing whether torched car in Petralona was used by Skai bombers

The Greek Police on Monday were investigating whether a car that was torched in the Athens neighborhood of Ano Petralona shortly before the blast at Skai may have been used by the bombers to flee the scene before the explosion.

The silver Opel Astra, which was found on Arkadon Street, had forged license plates, according to sources.

Kathimerini understands that the car was parked in the area at around 2 a.m., around 15 minutes after the device is believed to have been placed outside the offices of Skai and Kathimerini in Neo Faliro, and then torched.

The wreck of the car was towed away from the area to be examined by police.

