European Commission condemns bomb attack against Skai TV

In the wake of the early Monday bomb attack on the Skai TV building, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas made a statement condemning all attacks on the freedom of expression and the free press.

“The European Commission condemns all attacks on the freedom of expression and our free press cornerstones of our values,” Schinas told a press briefing in Brussels Monday.



“These freedoms are fundamental to this continent, our union and our very democracies,” he said.

“I hope that this will be the last time that we have to state the obvious.”