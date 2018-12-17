Marisa Merz | Athens | To February 7

The Bernier/Eliades Gallery presents an exhibition of works by Italian Arte Povera pioneer Μarisa Merz, the movement’s only female proponent, comprising paintings and sculptures that transform everyday materials like copper wire, clay and wax. Among the displays are many that featured in a retrospective on Merz at the Metropolitan Museum of New York last year. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 10.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Bernier/Eliades Gallery,

11 Eptachalkou, Thiseio,

tel 210.341.3935, www.bernier-eliades.com