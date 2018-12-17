NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Moscovici condemns ‘attack against our way of life’

TAGS: Terrorism, EU, Media

European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici has condemned the early Monday bomb attack against Skai TV.

“Press freedom is one of the pillars of European society. Every attack on it is an attack against our way of life, our principles and our values – an attack on all Europeans,” Moscovici said in a tweet.

The blast caused extensive damage but no injuries.
 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 