Moscovici condemns ‘attack against our way of life’

European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici has condemned the early Monday bomb attack against Skai TV.



“Press freedom is one of the pillars of European society. Every attack on it is an attack against our way of life, our principles and our values – an attack on all Europeans,” Moscovici said in a tweet.



The blast caused extensive damage but no injuries.



