Kathimerini says journalists will not cower in fear

Kathimerini newspaper issued the following statement concerning the bomb attack at the headquarters of Skai TV and Kathimerini early Monday morning:

“The terrorist attack at the building housing Skai TV station and Kathimerini will not cower anyone. We will continue to operate with professionalism, independence and objectivity.



We thank all the anonymous citizens and public figures for the countless messages of support we have received. They give us the strength to continue to do our jobs. Kathimerini will be published on Tuesday, just as it has done for the past 99 years, with the sole exception during the dictatorship (1967-1074).

We hope this sick phenomenon of targeting media will stop right now. It is extremely dangerous for democracy, among others. Those who are responsible for this targeting, as well as the state, which has the responsibility to protecting pluralism and information, need to understand the gravity of the situation.”