Imam sought for Athens mosque

The Education Ministry’s committee for the new mosque in Athens (NPID) announced on Monday that Muslims who legally reside in Attica can apply to become an imam.



The committee said that interested parties can submit their applications from December 20 until January 18 at the Education Ministry building in Maroussi, northern Athens.



The mosque, the first in the Greek capital since the end of the Ottoman occupation, is expected to open in the district of Elaionas in 2019.