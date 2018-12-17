Hundreds of religious sites targeted in 2017

A total of 556 incidents targeting religious sites were recorded in Greece in 2017, according to a report by the Education Ministry’s department of religious affairs.



The incidents, mostly acts of vandalism, robberies, arson attacks and acts of sacrilege, occurred at 537 Christian, 11 Jewish and eight Muslim sites.



Of the Christian targets, 525 were Greek Orthodox, two Catholic, four Armenian Evangelical, four Jehovah’s Witness, one Ethiopian Orthodox and one Old Calendarists.