NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Hundreds of religious sites targeted in 2017

TAGS: Crime, Religion

A total of 556 incidents targeting religious sites were recorded in Greece in 2017, according to a report by the Education Ministry’s department of religious affairs.

The incidents, mostly acts of vandalism, robberies, arson attacks and acts of sacrilege, occurred at 537 Christian, 11 Jewish and eight Muslim sites.

Of the Christian targets, 525 were Greek Orthodox, two Catholic, four Armenian Evangelical, four Jehovah’s Witness, one Ethiopian Orthodox and one Old Calendarists.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 