Journalists union, media regulator condemn TV station bomb attack

Greece's broadcasting regulator, the National Council for Radio and Television (ESR) and the Athens Journalists’ Union (ESHEA) condemned on Monday a bomb attack against the headquarters of Skai TV station and Kathimerini newspaper which they said targets pluralism and democracy.



“Similar actions target freedom of speech, pluralism and ultimately democracy,” ESR's board said in a statement.



Employees at ESR, who issued a separate announcement, recalled a similar bomb attack at the regulator's offices in 2014, saying they express their support towards the employees in Skai TV station.



“We wish the fastest possible return to humane conditions of work and we condemn any kind of violent and aggressive methods of 'disagreement' in the field of information and in democracy,” they added.



ESHEA expressed solidarity with journalists in Skai and Kathimerini, noting that terrorist attacks “have no place in our society and are condemnable by the entire democratic spectrum of political and social life.”



“We call on authorities to locate as soon as possible and send to justice the perpetrators of the attack. Journalists and all employees in media state firmly that we will not be terrorized and will continue to do our work, informing the Greek people with authority and credibility,” the union said.