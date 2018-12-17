Greek counter-terrorism officers are focusing on footage from security cameras around the building housing Skai TV station and Kathimerini for evidence on the perpetrators of the bomb blast early Monday morning, as well as the car they may have used to carry out the attack.



The powerful blast occurred at 2.37 a.m., causing extensive damage to the building's glass front but no injuries, as the facility had been evacuated following warning calls to two other media outlets shortly before 2 a.m.



Forensic experts sifting through the glass and debris say that a backpack containing around 10 kilograms of explosives was likely placed on guard rails in front of the building, with the blast being somewhat contained by the sturdy wall surrounding the facility.



According to information Kathimerini has received, the cameras have recorded the vehicles passing past the building, but not the perpetrators placing the bomb outside. The reason is that that part of the road is described by experts as a “blind spot.”



The footage has not officially been received by police but it has been handed over to officials at the Citizen Protection Ministry.



Authorities were also investigating whether a car that was torched in the Athens neighborhood of Ano Petralona shortly before the blast was used by the bombers to flee the scene.



The silver Opel Astra, which was found on Arkadon Street, had forged license plates, according to sources.



Kathimerini understands that the car was parked in the area at around 2 a.m., around 15 minutes after the device is believed to have been placed outside the offices of Skai and Kathimerini in Neo Faliro, and then torched.



The wreck of the car was towed away from the area to be examined by police.