Kammenos says he supports free speech, in response to bomb attack

The leader of junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL), Panos Kammenos, said he supports free speech “even to those who violate our own right” to speak, in a comment on the bomb attack against Skai TV station and Kathimerini on Monday morning.

“Irrespective of the years of war waged against us by Skai, we refuse, even with our stance, to side with the use of violence. We support the right of free speech even to those who violate our own right,” he said on his official Twitter account.



Kammenos is also the minister of defense.



The powerful blast occurred at 2.37 a.m., causing extensive damage to the building's glass front but no injuries, as the facility had been evacuated following warning calls to two other media outlets shortly before 2 a.m.