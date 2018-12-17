Olympiakos lands Dynamo Kiev in Europa League's last 32

Olympiakos has drawn Ukrainian powerhouse Dynamo Kiev in the Europa League Round 32, according to the draw UEFA held on Monday.

The Piraeus team, that finished second in its Europa League group, will host Dynamo on February 14, while the return leg is scheduled a week later in Ukraine, i.e. on February 21.

“Do not be surprised if we get to win the Europa League,” stated senior Olympiakos official Savvas Theodoridis, in the aftermath of the Reds’ elimination of AC Milan.

Meanwhile in the Super League PAOK preserved its eight-point advantage over Olympiakos at the top of the table edging out host Levadiakos 2-1 on the road on Monday. Aleksandar Prijovic and Diego Bisheswar were on target for the title favorite, before Giorgos Zisopoulos reduced the arrears for the Livadia team.